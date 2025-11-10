العالم اليوم - وزير الصحة في حكومة "تأسيس": الفاشر تحولت إلى حقل ألغام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر وزير الصحة في حكومة "تأسيس": الفاشر تحولت إلى حقل ألغام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 10 نوفمبر 2025 10:24 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.