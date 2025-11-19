العالم اليوم - أميركا تعمل "سرا" على خطة جديدة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أميركا تعمل "سرا" على خطة جديدة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 19 نوفمبر 2025 05:20 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.