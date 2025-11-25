العالم اليوم - فيتش تؤكد تصنيف العراق عند "B-" مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فيتش تؤكد تصنيف العراق عند "B-" مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 25 نوفمبر 2025 08:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.