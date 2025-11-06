مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي ينعي السيناريست الكبير أحمد عبد الله

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم - ينعى مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي، برئاسة الفنان حسين فهمي، السيناريست الكبير أحمد عبد الله، الذي وافته المنية بعد مسيرة فنية مؤثرة، أثرى خلالها السينما المصرية بالكثير من الأعمال البارزة.

و لقد كان للراحل إسهامات واضحة في السينما المصرية على مدى السنوات الخمس والعشرين السابقة، حيث تميزت كتاباته بالقدرة على رصد نبض المجتمع المصري وتقديم شخصيات واقعية لاقت صدى واسعًا لدى الجمهور. وقدم للسينما أعمالًا مهمة، من أبرزها أفلام "كباريه"، "الفرح"، و"الليلة الكبيرة" مع شريك رحلته المخرج الراحل سامح عبد العزيز.

كما ارتبط اسم أحمد عبد الله في بداية مسيرته السينمائية بعدد من الأعمال الكوميدية التي حققت نجاحًا جماهيريًا كبيرًا، وساهمت في انطلاق نجومية جيل من الفنانين، ومنها أفلام "الناظر" و"اللمبي".

و عكست مسيرته قدرة على الانتقال بين أنواع فنية مختلفة، تاركًا بصمة مميزة في تاريخ السينما المصرية المعاصرة.

وإدارة المهرجان، إذ تتقدم بخالص التعازي لأسرته وذويه والوسط السينمائي، تؤكد أن أعمال الكاتب الراحل ستظل جزءًا حيويًا ومُقدّرًا في ذاكرة السينما المصرية.

Cairo International Film Festival، headed by artist Hussein Fahmy، mourns the renowned screenwriter Ahmed Abdullah، who passed away after an impactful artistic career، during which he enriched Egyptian cinema with many prominent works. @Over the past twenty-five

years، the late screenwriter made clear contributions to Egyptian cinema. His writing was distinguished by its ability to capture the pulse of Egyptian society and present realistic characters that widely resonated with the public. He offered important works to cinema، most notably the films "Cabaret،" "Al Farah،" and "El Leila El Kebira،" alongside his long-time collaborator، the late director Sameh Abdel Aziz.

At the start of his cinematic career، Ahmed Abdullah's name was also linked to several comedic works that achieved great commercial success and helped launch a generation of artists to stardom، including the films "Al Nazer" and "El Lemby." His career reflected an ability to move between different artistic genres، leaving a distinctive mark on the history of contemporary Egyptian cinema.

As the festival's management extends its sincere condolences to his family، loved ones، and the film community، it affirms that the late writer's works will remain a vital and cherished part of the legacy of Egyptian cinema.