نعرض لكم زوارنا أهم وأحدث تفاصيل خبر الجمهور يصفق لـ "BIHU ATTACK".. برومو الفيلم الجديد يثير الحماس ويحقق ترويجًا ضخمًا في المقال التالي

أحمد جودة - القاهرة -

تصدّر البرومو الرسمي لفيلم الأكشن الهندي المرتقب "BIHU ATTACK"، بطولة Jeet Raidutt، حديث الجماهير على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي منذ ساعات قليلة من إطلاقه، حيث أبدى الجمهور إعجابهم الشديد بالإثارة والأحداث المشوّقة التي كشف عنها المقطع الدعائي.

البرومو الذي يحمل شعار "Tyohar ka rang، khatre ka dang" جذب الأنظار بفضل مشاهد الحركة المليئة بالتشويق والأداء القوي للممثلين الرئيسيين، ومن بينهم Dev Menaria، Arbaaz Khan، Daisy Shah، وRahul Dev، ما جعل التفاعل الجماهيري يتجاوز آلاف المشاركات والتعليقات الإيجابية خلال ساعات قليلة.

مزيج من الإثارة والفن السينمائي

من إخراج Suzad Iqbal Khan، وتأليف وإنتاج Prabir Kanta Saha، يقدم الفيلم لمحة عن قصة مليئة بالتحديات والمغامرات، مع تصوير سينمائي متقن من Leela Mohan Shetty، وإشراف موسيقي من Biswajit Bhattacharjee، وكلمات الأغاني من Sanjeev Srivastava وKrishna Bhardwaj، ما منح البرومو نغمة قوية ومميزة أضافت طابع الإثارة والدراما على العمل.

البرومو يشعل منصات التواصل

شارك العديد من محبي السينما الهندية البرومو عبر صفحاتهم الخاصة، مع تعليقات أشادت بالمشاهد المثيرة وأداء Jeet Raidutt المليء بالحماس، واصفين إياه بأنه "واحد من أكثر البروموهات إثارة لهذا العام". كذلك أبدى الجمهور إعجابه بالإنتاج الفني للفيلم، بما في ذلك تصميم المشاهد، الموسيقى التصويرية، وتناسق العمل بين كل أعضاء فريق الإنتاج.

فريق العمل وراء السحر

يضم فريق العمل أيضًا Manoj Manav Pandey كمخرج مساعد، وShivam Kumar Attri كمسؤول مساعد رئيسي، إضافة إلى Mahi Rawat وMeeta Dutta كمساعدين للمخرج، مع Gurwinder Sidhu كمصور ثاني وShekhar Azad كمدير فني، فيما تولت Trisha Studios (Mumbai) مرحلة المونتاج وما بعد الإنتاج، تحت إشراف المنتج التنفيذي Anil Vasant Baisane، وإدارة الإنتاج Dhruv Ajani.

البرومو الرسمي لـ "BIHU ATTACK" يعِد بتجربة سينمائية متكاملة تمزج بين الأكشن، الموسيقى، والدراما، ويبدو أن الجمهور على موعد مع فيلم سينمائي قوي يضيف الكثير إلى قائمة الأعمال المنتظرة في الهند.



BIHU ATTACK" Sparks Excitement: Teaser Receives Massive Audience Praise

The official teaser of the upcoming Indian action film "BIHU ATTACK"، starring Jeet Raidutt، has taken social media by storm just hours after its release. Audiences have expressed overwhelming admiration for the thrilling sequences and high-octane action revealed in the teaser.

The teaser، featuring the tagline "Tyohar ka rang، khatre ka dang"، immediately grabbed attention with its gripping action scenes and strong performances from lead actors Dev Menaria، Arbaaz Khan، Daisy Shah، and Rahul Dev، sparking thousands of positive comments and shares within a short period.

A Blend of Action and Cinematic Artistry

Directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan and produced by Prabir Kanta Saha، the film promises an adventure-packed storyline filled with challenges and suspense. Cinematographer Leela Mohan Shetty captures each moment with precision، while the musical score by Biswajit Bhattacharjee and lyrics by Sanjeev Srivastava and Krishna Bhardwaj add an electrifying and dramatic tone to the teaser، enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

Teaser Sets Social Media Ablaze

Fans of Indian cinema have been sharing the teaser across their platforms، praising the intense action sequences and Jeet Raidutt’s dynamic performance، calling it “one of the most thrilling teasers of the year.” Viewers also lauded the film’s production design، music، and the seamless coordination among the entire crew، which contributed to the teaser’s strong impact.

The Team Behind the Magic

The production team includes Manoj Manav Pandey as Associate Director، Shivam Kumar Attri as Chief Assistant Director، along with Mahi Rawat and Meeta Dutta as Assistant Directors. Gurwinder Sidhu serves as Second Cameraman، and Shekhar Azad as Art Director. Post-production is handled by Trisha Studios (Mumbai)، with Executive Producer Anil Vasant Baisane and Production Controller Dhruv Ajani overseeing the process.

The official teaser of "BIHU ATTACK" promises a complete cinematic experience blending action، music، and drama. Fans are clearly in for a high-energy، unforgettable film that adds excitement to the lineup of anticipated releases in India.

