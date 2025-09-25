العالم اليوم - محمود عباس: لا عدالة مع الاحتلال.. وحان وقت "الدولة العصرية"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر محمود عباس: لا عدالة مع الاحتلال.. وحان وقت "الدولة العصرية" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 25 سبتمبر 2025 05:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.