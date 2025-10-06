العالم اليوم - حماس تؤكد استعدادها لوقف الحرب وتبادل الأسرى والرهائن "فورا"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر حماس تؤكد استعدادها لوقف الحرب وتبادل الأسرى والرهائن "فورا" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 6 أكتوبر 2025 04:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.