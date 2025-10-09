العالم اليوم - الفيدرالي يرى مخاطر على سوق العمل ويلتزم الحذر تجاه التضخم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الفيدرالي يرى مخاطر على سوق العمل ويلتزم الحذر تجاه التضخم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 9 أكتوبر 2025 09:00 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.