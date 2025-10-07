العالم اليوم - ترامب يفرض رسوماً 25% على الشاحنات المستوردة بدءاً من نوفمبر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب يفرض رسوماً 25% على الشاحنات المستوردة بدءاً من نوفمبر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 7 أكتوبر 2025 08:04 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.