العالم اليوم - بدء وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.. وعودة الآلاف إلى شمال القطاع

انتم الان تتابعون خبر بدء وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.. وعودة الآلاف إلى شمال القطاع من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 10 أكتوبر 2025 01:20 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.