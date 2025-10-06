العالم اليوم - قفزة بـ 25% لسهم AMD بعد صفقة رقائق مع أوبن إيه آي

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قفزة بـ 25% لسهم AMD بعد صفقة رقائق مع أوبن إيه آي من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 6 أكتوبر 2025 03:00 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.