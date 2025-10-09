العالم اليوم - "فاتورة حماس".. من أهداف 7 أكتوبر إلى اتفاق غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "فاتورة حماس".. من أهداف 7 أكتوبر إلى اتفاق غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 9 أكتوبر 2025 03:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.