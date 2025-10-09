العالم اليوم - نتنياهو بين "النصر السياسي" و"الهزيمة الأخلاقية" في حرب غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر نتنياهو بين "النصر السياسي" و"الهزيمة الأخلاقية" في حرب غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 9 أكتوبر 2025 03:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.