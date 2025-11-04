العالم اليوم - غوتيريش يدعو لوقف العنف في السودان والتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غوتيريش يدعو لوقف العنف في السودان والتوصل إلى تسوية سياسية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 4 نوفمبر 2025 02:16 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.