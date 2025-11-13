الفنان الفلسطيني آدم بكري في حوار "بين الهوية والأداء"

القاهرة - محمد ابراهيم - في إطار فاعليات أيام القاهرة لصناعة السينما التي تُقام ضمن أنشطة مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي السادس والأربعين، يُقام اليوم الخميس 13 نوفمبر حوار خاص مع الفنان الفلسطيني آدم بكري تحت عنوان "بين الهوية والأداء"، وذلك من الساعة 4:00 وحتى 5:30 مساءً على المسرح المكشوف بدار الأوبرا المصرية. ويُدير الحوار الإعلامي شريف نور الدين.

سيتناول الحوار تجربة آدم بكري الفنية ومسيرته بين السينما العربية والعالمية، متطرقًا إلى العلاقة بين الهوية والأداء التمثيلي، وكيفية حفاظ الممثل على انتمائه الثقافي أثناء مشاركته في أعمال دولية.

كما سيتحدث بكري عن رؤيته لدور الفن في التعبير عن القضايا الإنسانية، وتجربته في اختيار الأدوار التي تعكس واقعه وارتباطه بالهوية الفلسطينية، بالإضافة إلى مشاريعه السينمائية المقبلة وطموحاته في تطوير أدواته الفنية ومواصلة الحضور في المشهد السينمائي العالمي.

عن "أيام القاهرة لصناعة السينما"

أُطلقت "أيام القاهرة لصناعة السينما" كمنصّة مخصصة لدعم وتطوير الصناعة السينمائية في العالم العربي وإفريقيا، من خلال توفير فرص التمويل والتدريب والتشبيك بين صُنّاع الأفلام والخبراء الدوليين. تضم الأيام عدة برامج ومحاور رئيسية أبرزها: ملتقى القاهرة السينمائي، منتدى المحترفين، وورش العمل المتخصصة.

وقد أصبحت اليوم إحدى أهم الفعاليات المهنية في المنطقة، لما تقدمه من فرص حقيقية لتطوير المشاريع والمواهب الناشئة.

عن مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي

يُعد مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي أحد أعرق المهرجانات في العالم العربي وإفريقيا، وأحد أبرز المهرجانات الدولية المعتمدة من الاتحاد الدولي للمنتجين (FIAPF).

تأسس عام 1976، ويقام سنويًا تحت رعاية وزارة الثقافة. يحرص المهرجان في كل دورة على الجمع بين البعد الفني والبعد المهني، ما يجعله منصة رئيسية للحوار بين الثقافات وتعزيز حضور السينما العربية على الساحة الدولية.

Palestinian Actor Adam Bakri in Conversation: “Between Identity and Performance

As part of Cairo Industry Days، held in conjunction with the 46th Cairo International Film Festival، a special conversation with the Palestinian actor Adam Bakri will take place today، Thursday، November 13، titled “Between Identity and Performance.”

The session runs from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at the Open-Air Theatre، Cairo Opera House، and will be moderated by media presenter Sherif Nour Eldin

The discussion will explore Adam Bakri’s artistic journey and career between Arab and international cinema، focusing on the relationship between identity and performance، and how actors maintain their cultural roots while working in international productions.

Bakri will also address his perspective on the role of art in expressing humanitarian issues، his approach to selecting roles that reflect his reality and connection to Palestinian identity، as well as his upcoming film projects and ambitions to develop his craft and continue his presence on the world cinema stage.

About Cairo Industry Days@Cairo Industry Days was launched as a dedicated platform to support and develop the film industry in the Arab world and Africa by providing funding، training، and networking opportunities between filmmakers and international experts.

The event includes key programs such as Cairo Film Market، Professionals’ Forum، and specialized workshops.

Today، it stands as a major regional professional event offering real opportunities to develop emerging projects and talent

About Cairo International Film Festiva

Cairo International Film Festival is one of the oldest and most esteemed festivals in the Arab world and Africa and one of the leading international festivals accredited by FIAPF.

Established in 1976 and held annually under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture، the festival combines artistic and professional dimensions، serving as a main platform for cultural dialogue and promoting Arab cinema’s presence on the international stage.